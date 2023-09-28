PGA Tour and LIV Golf consider U.S. investors

PGA Tour's merger with LIV Golf could involve U.S. investors, Bloomberg reports.

Why it's the BFD: The deal could appease U.S. regulators' concerns over LIV being backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Details: The PGA said in a statement it received unsolicited interest during its negotiations. The organization denied the interest was related to regulatory issues and instead noted the launch of the PGA Tour Enterprises as a new investment vehicle and the strength of its business.

"Our focus continues to be on finalizing an agreement with the Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour," the statement reads.

Bloomberg's report did not name any potential investors.

Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan has previously said the PIF investment could be more than $1 billion.

What's next: PGA and LIV said they hope to finalize negotiations by the end of the year. They have been responding to some regulatory issues. Earlier this month, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) subpoenaed a PIF subsidiary.