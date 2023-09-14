Private equity moves on college sports with Learfield takeover

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Private equity managers are going back to school.

Why it matters: The flow of TV dollars, mainly driven by college football, is widening the haves and have-nots across the NCAA, forcing schools to seek outside funding.

Driving the news: Learfield, a college sports marketing and content giant, was taken over by three investment firms Wednesday as part of a debt restructuring.

Zoom in: PE has been slowly encroaching into college sports in recent months.

In August, Florida State reportedly tapped JP Morgan to explore fundraising options, with Sixth Street Partners showing interest.

Florida State president Richard McCullough complained that the school's athletic department was $30 million behind in revenue compared to the SEC and Big Ten.

"We of course are not satisfied with our current situation," he said last month.

The big picture: Sports have become a hotbed for PE investment in recent years.

Many Premier League clubs have PE ownership, and other firms are trying to get in on TV rights for many European leagues, including Italy's Serie A and Germany's Bundesliga.

In the U.S., the NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB allow PE firms to take out minority ownership stakes — though the NFL has remained off-limits.

Over the last few years, funds like Arctos and Dyal that are solely used to buy minority ownership stakes have popped up.

Redbird Capital has a joint venture with the NFL's VC arm called EverPass, an entity created to handle commercial media rights such as NFL Sunday Ticket.

Details: The Learfield agreement will reduce its debt by more than $600 million while adding $150 million in new investment and helping the company avoid bankruptcy. The three firms — Clearlake, Charlesbank and Fortress — were Learfield's top lenders.