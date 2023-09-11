Disney and Charter are nearing deal to avoid "Monday Night Football" blackout

Disney and Charter are closing in on a last-minute distribution deal that would avert a blackout of "Monday Night Football's" season kickoff on ESPN for nearly 15 million Charter Spectrum customers.

Why it matters: If the dispute isn't resolved, it will mark the beginning of the unwinding of the decades-old cable bundle that for years has kept floundering networks from sinking.

The latest: A deal would avoid a "Monday Night Football" blackout, CNBC's David Faber reported Monday morning. The Wall Street Journal also reported that an agreement had been reached, though neither Disney nor Charter has commented publicly yet.

The big picture: If a deal is brokered in the 11th hour, it suggests Charter's threats to leave the pay-TV business weren't that serious.

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" kickoff is probably Disney's greatest leverage point to get a deal done.

Adding to the intrigue is that Monday night is the New York Jets' debut of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and many of Charter's subscribers reside in the New York metro area.

Catch up quick: Disney networks first became unavailable to Charter's Spectrum cable customers Aug. 31, when a four-year contract between the two sides officially ended without a renewal agreement.

Rather than simply bash Disney for asking for too much money, Charter told its investors that the entire cable model was "broken" and that it needs to either rethink the cable bundle or get out of that business entirely. It began urging viewers to sign up for fubo, a live TV alternative.

Disney, in response, began urging Spectrum viewers to instead use its live TV alternative — Hulu with Live TV — leveraging its biggest stars as megaphones and pushing discounts.

Zoom out: Channel blackouts have become more frequent in recent years as TV companies push to charge more for their content than cable and satellite providers want to pay.