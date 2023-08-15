AST SpaceMobile raises debt to fund satellites

Share on email (opens in new window)

Atlas Credit Partners has agreed to provide a $100 million credit facility to AST SpaceMobile, Inc., a publicly traded satellite-based telecom, as part of its efforts to support underfunded growth companies, Drew Mallozzi, chief investment officer and managing partner, tells Axios.

Why it matters: A cellular network in space is a new frontier of connectivity that could increase internet access and improve coverage.

What they're saying: "We viewed very significant asset value in the proprietary technology as well as the intellectual property that the company has developed," Mallozzi says.

Details: According to the terms, $48.5 million will be borrowed upon closing.

The remaining $51.5 million may be borrowed if AST SpaceMobile raises additional capital through equity raises and obtains insurance coverage at least equal to the amount of the borrowings.

The credit facility is aimed at helping AST SpaceMobile implement and integrate more satellites. This raise gives the company enough funding to support the launch of its first five satellites, planned for the first quarter of 2024.

Catch up quick: AST SpaceMobile, previously known as AST & Science, went public on the Nasdaq via a SPAC deal with New Providence Acquisition Corp. in 2021.

It has partnerships with AT&T, Vodafone, American Tower and other major telecoms.

By the numbers: The company has raised $179 million in cash and liquidity, according to its second-quarter report released Monday.

That includes this $100 million senior secured credit facility, a $15 million equipment-backed loan, a $57 million common stock offering in June and $7 million raised under an ATM program.

What's next: AST SpaceMobile said it's received multiple indications of interest for other strategic investments.