Ads, AI, M&A: Q2 earnings recap for media companies

Second-quarter earnings brought some major deal news:

The big picture: Beyond M&A, some other themes stuck out, notably the ad market seems to be improving, artificial intelligence is top of mind, and media companies remain focused on profitability. Here's a look at the landscape:

Tech

Alphabet: YouTube's ad revenue bounced back. After three consecutive quarters of decline, it reported a 5% increase from a year ago to $7.7 billion.

Meta: Ad revenue for Facebook parent Meta exploded, up 16% compared to the prior year, leading to overall revenue growth in the quarter after — again — three consecutive quarters of decline.

Spotify: Audio advertising rebounded with the Stockholm-based audio giant reporting 12% growth year-over-year.

Entertainment

Netflix: Its ad-supported tier and password-sharing crackdown are working, so much so that it is axing its cheapest ad-free subscription tier in the U.S. and the U.K.

Its ad-supported tier and password-sharing crackdown are working, so much so that it is axing its cheapest ad-free subscription tier in the U.S. and the U.K. Disney: Bob Iger seemingly got wind of the financial benefits of a password-sharing crackdown, saying Disney+ will explore that option next year.

Bob Iger seemingly got wind of the financial benefits of a password-sharing crackdown, saying Disney+ will explore that option next year. Lionsgate: The separation of its studio and streaming businesses is delayed until early 2024, with CEO Jon Feltheimer citing the eOne acquisition and the strike's impact.

Publishers