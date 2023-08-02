Brightcove is signaling it intends to play a much larger role in the streaming era with a pair of headline-grabbing deals this week.

Why it matters: As streaming becomes more expensive for media companies, that provides an opportunity for CEO Marc DeBevoise to turn around the streaming tech provider.

Driving the news: Brightcove, a Boston-based streaming tech firm, announced a deal with the National Hockey League on Wednesday morning that will see the league use its streaming platform for its team websites and its mobile app.

That follows a deal on Monday with Yahoo that makes Brightcove the media outlet's streaming tech provider across its entire portfolio.

"We've been looking for this example that we knew was out there where there's a big company that can outsource most of it to us and we can supply it at scale at a total cost of ownership that was way down," DeBevoise tells Axios.

The big picture: The Yahoo agreement is significantly larger than Brightcove's typical deals, both in length and in dollars — the company's typical deal size is around $100,000.

Between the lines: As streaming becomes more expensive than originally thought, Brightcove is betting on streaming companies needing to outsource their technology to save costs.

"A lot of companies went out and built it on their own, because there wasn't another solution," DeBevoise says, pointing to his own history at Paramount where he led the creation of the CBS All Access streaming service in 2014.