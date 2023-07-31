ESPN searches for strategic partner amid uncertain future

Disney's plans for ESPN are no clearer today than they were earlier this month when Bob Iger said they wanted to find a strategic partner to help manage the fading TV sports giant.

Why it matters: ESPN has been a cash cow for decades, but the sports entertainment juggernaut faces an uncertain future amid cord-cutting and the transition to streaming.

State of play: Speculation over what entity would pursue an ESPN partnership has trickled out over the last few weeks.

CNBC reported that Disney has held separate talks with Major League Baseball, the NFL and the NBA on a minority stake in the network.

According to Tim's sources, the talks were exploratory and nothing serious has emerged to date.

Comcast could also be in the strategic partner mix, according to analysts, who speculate that the cable company could gain a stake in ESPN as part of its Hulu ownership.

Yes, but: During Comcast's earnings call last week, president Mike Cavanaugh described the idea of Comcast taking a stake in ESPN as "very improbable."

Of note: ESPN tapped Good Karma Brands to take over operations and sales of its radio and podcast business, Sports Business Journal reported Monday.

The deal involves a revenue-sharing agreement and began last week.

ESPN will maintain control of content, distribution and marketing.

The big picture: ESPN's future is tied to a wider rethinking of Disney as the legacy media model implodes.

Iger is considering selling Disney's TV networks including ABC, but has said he wants to maintain ESPN as it fully transitions into a streaming-first sports media company.

Iger has enlisted two of his former lieutenants — and possible successors — in Candle Media's Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, to consult on Disney's future strategy, Puck News reported Sunday.

💭 Tim's thought bubble: It's news that figures to ratchet up another round of succession talk as well as M&A speculation on the fate of the ex-Disney employees' Blackstone-backed media rollup company.

What's next: Disney's earnings are next week, and investors will no doubt be looking for some answers.