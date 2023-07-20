Nordic streamer Viaplay considers sale

Scandinavian streaming service Viaplay is exploring its options, including a sale, as it battles financial problems stemming from its Western expansion.

Why it matters: Viaplay is one of the top media companies in the Nordics, worth more than $3 billion in value, and recently tried to elbow its way into the streaming wars here in the U.S.

Details: During its earnings call Thursday morning, Viaplay outlined a new strategy that included mass layoffs, a shuttering of the just-launched U.S. streaming service and a potential sale.

"The content investments that have been made are not all paying off, and are committed in the short and medium term. Furthermore, the pursuit of subscriber volume growth has been at the cost of value," CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann, who replaced the ousted Anders Jensen last month, said in a note to shareholders.

Viaplay will lay off around 25% of its staff, which accounts for roughly 450 people, Lindemann added.

The big picture: Viaplay had big plans to expand into North America this year, but an overall subscriber and advertising downturn hobbled those plans.