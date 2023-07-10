D.C. lawmakers to probe PGA-LIV deal this week

The surprise deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf will be back in focus this week as lawmakers get their chance to probe the agreement.

Why it matters: There is still a lot we don't know about the structure of the deal, as details have been vague. This week should give us some answers.

Driving the news: PGA Tour COO Ron Price and board member Jimmy Dunne will testify in front of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday morning.

Dunne is widely considered the deal's chief architect as he was the one who brokered the first meeting between PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi's Public Investment Fund.

Monahan and Al-Rumayyan will not testify this week; Monahan is recovering from a health scare.

Meanwhile: Former AT&T Chairman Randall Stephenson resigned from the PGA Tour's policy board over concerns about the tour's proposed partnership with Saudi Arabia's national wealth fund, the Washington Post reported.

Of note: Confidential PGA Tour documents accidentally made public over the weekend revealed the Tour previously considered buying out the DP World Tour as recently as last year.

Owning DP World Tour would give the PGA Tour majority control of Ryder Cup Europe, which has co-stewardship of the lucrative Ryder Cup tournament.

The PGA Tour wanted access to Ryder Cup profits to help its fight against LIV; one of the key reasons for the deal with the PIF was to prevent them from being bled dry.

The big picture: The pushback in Washington, D.C., since the deal's announcement last month has been swift.

Outside of fears that the agreement gives the Saudi kingdom too much influence over a U.S. institution such as the PGA Tour, the Justice Department is probing the deal over antitrust concerns.

The other side: The PGA Tour's main defense is that the deal has been misconstrued from the start, when it was referred to as a merger.

The framework of the merger agreement of the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf says a for-profit subsidiary of the U.S. golfing body will be created to manage commercial investments and assets for all tours, Reuters reported last month.

Technically, the new entity will act as a subsidiary of the PGA Tour. The PIF is just on board as an investor, an individual familiar with the deal.

"The PGA Tour will at all times maintain a controlling voting interest in NewCo and PIF will continue to hold a non-controlling voting interest, notwithstanding any incremental investment by PIF or exercise of its right of first refusal," according to excerpts of the agreement obtained by Axios.

While the PIF has the right to refuse any additional outside investment, the board has to approve any additional funding from the PIF, according to agreement excerpts.

The bottom line: However this deal with the Saudis shakes out will shape the future of golf.