Sports betting industry has become an arms race
Call it an arms race or a gold rush, but few sectors of the media world have seen as much action as sports betting.
Why it matters: More than $220 billion has been wagered in the five years since the Supreme Court's landmark legalization decision.
State of play: Fanatics and DraftKings have sparred over PointsBet Holdings, an Australian bookmaker looking to unload its U.S. assets.
- DraftKings made a $195 million nonbinding offer, topping an existing $150 million agreement with Fanatics.
- Then late Tuesday, Fanatics increased its offer to $225 million, which the PoinstBet board unanimously approved and recommended the proposal to shareholders, who will vote on it Thursday night.
- The deal would give Fanatics access to 15 states and prop up its own sports betting business as it gets off the ground. PointsBet is the seventh-largest U.S. sports betting operator.
Zoom out: FanDuel is the market leader with around a 45% share, but new entrants continue to pop up.
- Betr, a media and sports micro-betting platform co-founded by social media star and boxer Jake Paul, secured $35 million in new funding Tuesday. Last year, the company raised $50 million.
- Betr mostly focuses on micro-betting and producing sports betting media content, but also has expanded to real money betting, with operations in Ohio and Massachusetts — with plans to launch in Virginia soon.
- Last month, it acquired the Chameleon platform from FansUnite, which will support the launch of its Betr Betting product.
- Also last month, Aristocrat, a leader in mobile slot machine games, agreed to acquire Neogames for $1.2 billion to help it expand into sports betting.