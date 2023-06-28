Sports betting industry has become an arms race

Call it an arms race or a gold rush, but few sectors of the media world have seen as much action as sports betting.

Why it matters: More than $220 billion has been wagered in the five years since the Supreme Court's landmark legalization decision.

State of play: Fanatics and DraftKings have sparred over PointsBet Holdings, an Australian bookmaker looking to unload its U.S. assets.

DraftKings made a $195 million nonbinding offer, topping an existing $150 million agreement with Fanatics.

Then late Tuesday, Fanatics increased its offer to $225 million, which the PoinstBet board unanimously approved and recommended the proposal to shareholders, who will vote on it Thursday night.

The deal would give Fanatics access to 15 states and prop up its own sports betting business as it gets off the ground. PointsBet is the seventh-largest U.S. sports betting operator.

Zoom out: FanDuel is the market leader with around a 45% share, but new entrants continue to pop up.