Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Cannes is always a marathon of events and conversations. So to distill the year's biggest takeaways, Axios asked media executives what made an impression on them.

Why it matters: Hearing straight from these leaders provides insights into their focus following the industry shebang.

Bart Spiegel, global entertainment and media deals leader for PwC, on authenticity's increasing importance:

"Brands need to be authentic ... and the creators need to be authentic. They need to make sure that they're creating content, product, etc. that mirrors the principles, the beliefs of that generation because discovery is so easy nowadays. ... If people lose interest or they're not compelled by the content that you're creating, then they're gonna go somewhere else."

Hartbeat CEO Thai Randolph on diversity at the festival:

"We're servicing — we collective as an industry — the most diverse and cross-cultural global population of all time. So it would only make sense the spaces and the places where the deals are made about ... become more diverse."

"But I would say that's not necessarily the KPI for change. So while the representation is great, I would say follow the dollars and cents."

Reddit CMO Roxy Young on what marketers are asking of the platform and investing in an activation: