U.K.'s Independent seeks growth across the pond

Michael Flaherty
60 mins ago

The Independent seeks to expand in the U.S. after the U.K. news website cut to the bone on its home turf.

Why it matters: The company's U.S.-focused strategy is a reminder that despite the turmoil and shakeout across America's digital media landscape, it's the largest ad market in the world. Opportunity knocks.

What they're saying: "You're going to want to go fish where the fish are," chairman John Paton told Bloomberg in an interview.

Of note: "The shift adds to a drift of British business across the Atlantic, with homegrown companies like Arm Ltd. looking west for investment and growth opportunities. It's also the latest example of a British news brand trying to capitalize on a shared language to crack the US market," Bloomberg reported.

  • The company, formally known as Independent Digital News & Media Ltd, cut 10% of its staff last year.

Meanwhile: Despite the big market, the U.S. digital media landscape is struggling under the weight of an ad spending pullback.

  • BuzzFeed has had a disastrous run since going public in late 2021 — it shut down its award-winning but money-losing BuzzFeed News division in April.
  • The U.S. media industry has been beset by layoffs amid broad economic uncertainty and pullback, as well as staff walkouts over labor disputes.
