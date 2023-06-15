U.K.'s Independent seeks growth across the pond

The Independent seeks to expand in the U.S. after the U.K. news website cut to the bone on its home turf.

Why it matters: The company's U.S.-focused strategy is a reminder that despite the turmoil and shakeout across America's digital media landscape, it's the largest ad market in the world. Opportunity knocks.

What they're saying: "You're going to want to go fish where the fish are," chairman John Paton told Bloomberg in an interview.

Of note: "The shift adds to a drift of British business across the Atlantic, with homegrown companies like Arm Ltd. looking west for investment and growth opportunities. It's also the latest example of a British news brand trying to capitalize on a shared language to crack the US market," Bloomberg reported.

The company, formally known as Independent Digital News & Media Ltd, cut 10% of its staff last year.

Meanwhile: Despite the big market, the U.S. digital media landscape is struggling under the weight of an ad spending pullback.