U.K.'s Independent seeks growth across the pond
The Independent seeks to expand in the U.S. after the U.K. news website cut to the bone on its home turf.
Why it matters: The company's U.S.-focused strategy is a reminder that despite the turmoil and shakeout across America's digital media landscape, it's the largest ad market in the world. Opportunity knocks.
What they're saying: "You're going to want to go fish where the fish are," chairman John Paton told Bloomberg in an interview.
Of note: "The shift adds to a drift of British business across the Atlantic, with homegrown companies like Arm Ltd. looking west for investment and growth opportunities. It's also the latest example of a British news brand trying to capitalize on a shared language to crack the US market," Bloomberg reported.
- The company, formally known as Independent Digital News & Media Ltd, cut 10% of its staff last year.
Meanwhile: Despite the big market, the U.S. digital media landscape is struggling under the weight of an ad spending pullback.
- BuzzFeed has had a disastrous run since going public in late 2021 — it shut down its award-winning but money-losing BuzzFeed News division in April.
- The U.S. media industry has been beset by layoffs amid broad economic uncertainty and pullback, as well as staff walkouts over labor disputes.