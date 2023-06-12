PGA's financial troubles drove LIV merger

Financial troubles drove the PGA's stunning decision to merge with bitter golf rival LIV, according to a pair of reports over the weekend.

Why it matters: The Saudis' plan to bleed PGA dry and essentially take over golf worked.

Details: Both the New York Times and Wall Street Journal published detailed accounts over the weekend of how the surprise merger — which puts the PGA, LIV and the DP World Tour under the same roof — came together.

The biggest reason: The PGA was hemorrhaging money fighting LIV's antitrust lawsuit as well as increasing its payout to tournament winners to compete with its upstart rival.

The PGA had already spent $50 million in legal fees and thought the legal fight with LIV would last for the next three to four years. In total, the PGA had dipped into its reserves by $100 million.

Unlike most professional leagues whose teams are individually owned and for-profit companies, the PGA operates as a nonprofit.

What they're saying: "We cannot compete with a foreign government with unlimited money," PGA commissioner Jay Monahan told employees after last week's deal was announced, per the WSJ. "We waited to be in the strongest possible position to get this deal in place."

In a follow-up statement to the Journal, a PGA Tour spokesperson said "to characterize that this agreement was made due to litigation costs and other use of reserves is an oversimplification."

What's next: We'll find out more about how the wider golf world, including TV and advertising partners, feel about the LIV-PGA twosome this weekend when the U.S. Open tees off.