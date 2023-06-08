The antitrust case forming around PGA-LIV golf deal
The stunning marriage between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has a lot of red flags waving around it, including antitrust concerns.
Why it matters: The two sides yesterday laid out a bright future ahead, after spending a year trashing each other publicly and suing each other in court. That future could unravel, however, if competition regimes sink their teeth into it, Michael Flaherty writes.
Catch up quick: The PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, agreed yesterday to merge, in a deal that shocked the sports world and set the stage for the two bitter rivals to combine under one roof.
Details: "Competition enforcers are likely to want to know how the proposed partnership will impact players, sponsorships and broadcast rights," Bloomberg reported today.
- The U.S. and the United Kingdom — where DP World Tour is based — are certain to ask questions, and the European Union's competition authority may want information as well, Bloomberg said, adding that the Justice Department will review the PGA-LIV agreement.
Of note: All three of the Wachtell Lipton lawyers who are representing the PGA for the agreement focus on mergers and acquisitions, not antitrust, according to Bloomberg.
- And so many more details are yet to come, including the value of the proposed combination and the precise financing the Saudis plan to offer.
What to watch: Saudi Arabia essentially took over professional golf in less than a year. Soccer, it seems, is next, Axios' Kendall Baker notes.