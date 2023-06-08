The antitrust case forming around PGA-LIV golf deal

The stunning marriage between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has a lot of red flags waving around it, including antitrust concerns.

Why it matters: The two sides yesterday laid out a bright future ahead, after spending a year trashing each other publicly and suing each other in court. That future could unravel, however, if competition regimes sink their teeth into it, Michael Flaherty writes.

Catch up quick: The PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, agreed yesterday to merge, in a deal that shocked the sports world and set the stage for the two bitter rivals to combine under one roof.

Details: "Competition enforcers are likely to want to know how the proposed partnership will impact players, sponsorships and broadcast rights," Bloomberg reported today.

The U.S. and the United Kingdom — where DP World Tour is based — are certain to ask questions, and the European Union's competition authority may want information as well, Bloomberg said, adding that the Justice Department will review the PGA-LIV agreement.

Of note: All three of the Wachtell Lipton lawyers who are representing the PGA for the agreement focus on mergers and acquisitions, not antitrust, according to Bloomberg.

And so many more details are yet to come, including the value of the proposed combination and the precise financing the Saudis plan to offer.

What to watch: Saudi Arabia essentially took over professional golf in less than a year. Soccer, it seems, is next, Axios' Kendall Baker notes.