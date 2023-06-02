BTS agency Hybe seeks funding for U.S. growth

South Korean music agency Hybe plans to raise around 500 billion won in equity financing to fund U.S. acquisitions, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Hybe's star client, BTS, is on hiatus. New funding could help support Hybe's growth beyond them and K-pop and toward other moneymakers in the music industry.

Details: Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk shared his interest in pursuing more U.S. deals in March, shortly after the company ended its attempt to buy rival South Korean company SM Entertainment. He specifically noted interest in the Latin music market.