U.K. production company All3Media could fetch £1 billion in sale
Liberty Global and Warner Bros. Discovery are weighing selling their stakes in U.K.-based production company All3Media, according to multiple reports, in a deal that could fetch around £1 billion.
Why it matters: All3Media is Britain's biggest independent production company and figures to have plenty of interested suitors.
Details: Following its merger with WarnerMedia, WBD has less of a need for All3Media's production and content business now that it has a massive Warner Bros. library.
- Both Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global could either sell their stakes to a third party — names include Banijay Group and ITV, as well as private equity firms — or one could sell to the other, Reuters reported.
Catch up quick: Liberty Global and Discovery acquired All3Media in 2014 for around $686 million.