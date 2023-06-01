Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Liberty Global and Warner Bros. Discovery are weighing selling their stakes in U.K.-based production company All3Media, according to multiple reports, in a deal that could fetch around £1 billion.

Why it matters: All3Media is Britain's biggest independent production company and figures to have plenty of interested suitors.

Details: Following its merger with WarnerMedia, WBD has less of a need for All3Media's production and content business now that it has a massive Warner Bros. library.

Both Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global could either sell their stakes to a third party — names include Banijay Group and ITV, as well as private equity firms — or one could sell to the other, Reuters reported.

Catch up quick: Liberty Global and Discovery acquired All3Media in 2014 for around $686 million.