Exclusive: YouTube declines to participate in TV industry committee

YouTube plans to send a letter to a new television industry group explaining why the company won't be joining, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: YouTube's decision follows Nielsen's own rejection of the group and is a blow to its effort to get full industry collaboration.

Details: The U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC), as it's known, is a 4-month-old group of TV industry stakeholders that formed to propose new standards for measuring viewership. So far, 16 companies have joined, including Fox, NBCUniversal and Paramount.

In a letter shared with Axios, YouTube told the JIC that it has concerns with three areas of its requirements — comprehensiveness, standards and privacy.

YouTube, the biggest video platform, said in the letter that it wants all forms of videos to be included (from short-form mobile video to long-form linear content), count impressions with the Media Rating Council's standards and hold a higher bar for privacy requirements.

Kate Alessi, managing director, YouTube/Video Global Solutions, says its biggest ask for the JIC is to "expand the scope to all video, agnostic of channel, length or media owner. … We really need to make sure that this set of requirements is inclusive of the whole industry."

"We would love for the industry to come together on this," she says. "I think the best path forward for both marketers and viewers is when the industry can collaborate."

Of note: In March, YouTube published its own principles for cross-media audience measurement — just after the JIC had shared its certification criteria for ad currencies.

"We're approaching this opportunity in the same way that we approach and evaluate all of our third-party partners against these core principles," Alessi says.

The big picture: The formation of the JIC resulted from TV industry stakeholders' desire to align on best practices as programmers began working with multiple measurement companies, given the rise of streaming and frustration with Nielsen.