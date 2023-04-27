Imax plots biggest theater expansion since the pandemic

Imax is pacing to have its largest expansion of theaters since before the pandemic.

Why it matters: The rapid-fire deals are part of Imax's goal of expanding into more international markets and another strong sign of the film industry's healthy outlook.

Driving the news: Imax announced a slew of transactions during CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week, bringing its total for 2023 up to 63, which is already its most in a single year since 2020.

The deals include an expansion with Mexico's Cinemex, its U.S.-based CMX Cinemas; multi-theater deals in Thailand and Vietnam; and a new partnership with EVO Entertainment Group.

Earlier this year, the company struck agreements in Japan, Indonesia, Australia and France. It also signed its first deal in Iraq.

The big picture: The international market plays a top role in Imax's bottom line.

During Q1, Imax grossed $86.3 million in ticket sales for local-language films, accounting for 31% of the company's overall box office haul.

That total haul of $282.2 million was a record for the first quarter for Imax.

Between the lines: Imax experienced a similar boom in the years immediately following the original "Avatar's" release in 2009. The sequel was released last December and has become the highest-grossing first-run release in Imax history.