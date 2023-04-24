Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Trillium Capital offers $10 per share for Getty Images

Michael Flaherty
2 hours ago

World Cup sports photographers. Photo: Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

Investment firm Trillium Capital offered to buy Getty Images at $10 per share on Monday, escalating its battle to shake up the digital media company.

Why it matters: Trillium's bid puts the company in play, establishing a base bid for the business and opening the door for other buyers to emerge.

Catch up quick: Getty Images has been under attack from Trillium to make various strategic moves to boost the company's valuation.

  • Getty had a market value of around $2 billion at Friday's close and shares are up more than 40% in early trading.

What they're saying: Trillium's managing partner Scott Murray tells Axios he believes the company can use artificial intelligence to upgrade its platform and to expand the business overseas.

  • Trillium says it owns hundreds of thousands of shares of common stock and common stock equivalents of Getty.
  • Murray added that he thinks Microsoft, Adobe, and Facebook could be logical buyers of Getty, and that the company is still not communicating with him.
  • "I just need them to talk with me," he said.

Getty Images did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trillium's offer.

Go deeper