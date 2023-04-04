Marketing automation company Klaviyo plans IPO
Boston-based marketing automation company Klaviyo plans to go public later this year, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Why it matters: The potential listing comes amid a dearth of IPOs given the volatile financial markets.
Details: Klaviyo has hired Goldman Sachs to be its lead underwriter, according to the WSJ.
- The company is profitable and generated more than $575 million in recurring revenue last year, the WSJ reports.
- Founded in 2012, Klaviyo is a marketing tech platform that helps brands manage email and SMS-based campaigns.
- Klaviyo was valued at $9.15 billion when it raised a $320 million Series D round in 2021, according to a company press release.