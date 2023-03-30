Madrid-based communications and marketing company LLYC has acquired PR agency BAM as it seeks growth in the U.S., BAM CEO Beck Bamberger exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: LLYC, publicly listed on Spain's secondary stock market, aims to double its total operating revenue and EBITDA over the next five years.

Details: Under terms of the deal, LLYC agreed to pay an initial €7 million for an 80% stake in the company, according the announcement. The initial price may be adjusted on the basis of BAM's performance from 2022 to 2025, the announcement said.

LLYC was advised by a team at Greenberg Traurig, P.A. led by Antonio Peña and Henry Roque. BAM was advised by Agency Futures led by Doug Baxter.

Of note: Bamberger says she began looking for a buyer in 2016 and met with about 65 potential acquirers over the years.

What sold her on LLYC was the company's global reach, culture and the ability to keep her own agency's independence. She will remain as CEO of BAM and be a partner of LLYC.

The deal "catapults us into a realm that is far bigger and broader for our clients than ever," Bamberger says.

Catch up quick: Founded in 2008, BAM is a public relations and marketing agency that specializes in serving venture-backed technology companies. Clients have included Thomvest Ventures, Susa Ventures, Pacaso, Capchase, Embark, Mitek, Flock Freight, AdoreMe and Udacity.

By the numbers: LLYC has been seeking to grow its U.S. presence, which is now its third largest area after Spain and Mexico.

BAM has 35 full-time employees, all based in the U.S. LLYC has about 1,100 employees.

💭 Thought bubble via Axios Communicators' Eleanor Hawkins: It's becoming increasingly important for VC-backed technology companies to invest in smart communications to better explain their purpose, mission and impact.