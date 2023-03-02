Comcast partners with Africa's MultiChoice on new streaming service
Comcast's NBCUniversal and Sky are teaming up with Africa's MultiChoice to provide content and technology for a new version of the country's Showmax streaming service.
Why it matters: The agreement pairs Comcast with the largest pay-TV operator in sub-Saharan Africa, a region becoming more important to U.S. media companies.
Details: The agreement will form a new Showmax Group, of which MultiChoice will own 70% and Comcast the remaining 30%.
- Comcast will license its content and technology, including the platform that runs Peacock.
The big picture: The increased broadband access will make Africa an important emerging market for U.S. media companies looking to expand their streaming footprint.
- The partnership will give Comcast its first major presence in Africa and help Showmax compete with established U.S. giants like Netflix, Amazon and Disney+.
- The new streaming service will feature content from NBCUniversal and Sky; third-party content from HBO, Warner Brothers International, Sony and others; and live English Premier League (EPL) football. MultiChoice will also invest more heavily in original programming.
The bottom line: "This agreement represents a great opportunity for our Showmax team to scale even greater heights by working with a leading global player in Comcast and its subsidiaries," said Calvo Mawela, CEO of MultiChoice, in a statement.
- "The new business venture deepens an already strong relationship and builds on the Sky Glass technology partnership that we announced in September last year."