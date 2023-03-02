Comcast's NBCUniversal and Sky are teaming up with Africa's MultiChoice to provide content and technology for a new version of the country's Showmax streaming service.

Why it matters: The agreement pairs Comcast with the largest pay-TV operator in sub-Saharan Africa, a region becoming more important to U.S. media companies.

Details: The agreement will form a new Showmax Group, of which MultiChoice will own 70% and Comcast the remaining 30%.

Comcast will license its content and technology, including the platform that runs Peacock.

The big picture: The increased broadband access will make Africa an important emerging market for U.S. media companies looking to expand their streaming footprint.

The partnership will give Comcast its first major presence in Africa and help Showmax compete with established U.S. giants like Netflix, Amazon and Disney+.

The new streaming service will feature content from NBCUniversal and Sky; third-party content from HBO, Warner Brothers International, Sony and others; and live English Premier League (EPL) football. MultiChoice will also invest more heavily in original programming.

The bottom line: "This agreement represents a great opportunity for our Showmax team to scale even greater heights by working with a leading global player in Comcast and its subsidiaries," said Calvo Mawela, CEO of MultiChoice, in a statement.