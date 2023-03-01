Alex Rodriguez's ticketing startup raises $20M

Jump, a ticketing and fan experience startup from Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, has raised $20 million to help get to market, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The ticketing industry has essentially been a monopoly by Live Nation since their 2010 merger with Ticketmaster. The two companies control around 70% of the market.

Details: CEO Jordy Leiser told Bloomberg that the funds will primarily be used for hiring as they build out the service, which is still in development and "quarters away" from going live.

Forerunner Ventures led the round and was joined by Courtside Ventures, Will Ventures and Mastry Ventures. MetaLab and Drive by DraftKings also participated.

Including early funding from Rodriguez and Lore themselves, Jump has raised $30 million in total.

How it works: Not too much is known about the platform, but Jump will offer its services across ticketing, e-commerce, content and event experiences. It will include dynamic ticketing, which would make it so that fans can pay to move to a better seat in the middle of an event.

The big picture: The funding round comes five weeks after Live Nation execs were grilled in front of congress following the Taylor Swift Eras tour debacle, which saw many fans unable to secure tickets to her upcoming tour.