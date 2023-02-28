Tegna's future murky with Standard General deal in peril

Whether Tegna is eventually wedded to a buyer or is destined for a solo future remains up in the air at the moment for the TV broadcaster.

Driving the news: The 26% arb spread on Standard General's offer vs. Tegna's current stock price shows that investors believe the FCC's move is set to kill the deal.

Why it matters: If the $5.4 billion agreement does fall apart, then Tegna needs to consider an independent future as the list of potential acquirers is small and getting smaller.

The big picture: Tegna has been the subject of buyout rumors as far back as 2017. The recent antitrust stance under the Biden administration makes it less likely that certain suitors would try again, especially any bidder tied to a private equity firm.

Prior to the pandemic, Tegna had confirmed it received two offers, which were later withdrawn in March of 2020, reportedly from rival broadcaster Gray Television as well as Apollo — the same firm whose role in financing Standard General's deal caused regulators' alarm.

Other past suitors include Byron Allen and religious broadcaster TBN, as well as Nexstar.

Zoom in: "We think another buyer could emerge if it believed it had a stronger political argument and still meets regulatory requirements," Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall said Monday in a research note.

Don Bilson from Gordon Haskett took the other side, saying he believes Tegna will be on its own for the foreseeable future, pointing to its stock price.

"Pure and simple, Tegna is cursed... traders are now pricing in a 'go-it-alone' future for TGNA. That, at least, would be our take on the price action. And assuming the deal does break, TGNA will be on its own and free of takeout speculation for the first time in years."

What we're watching: Standard General is promising to still move ahead with its pursuit of Tegna, and the two sides have a May 22 deadline in front of them.