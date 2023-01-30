Watch: Axios Pro Event: Media trends that matter in 2023

On Thursday, February 2nd, join Axios Pro Media Deals Reporter Tim Baysinger and Axios Senior Media Reporter Sara Fischer in a conversation forecasting media trends in 2023.

They'll analyze the biggest dealmaking stories right now — such as Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and Nelson Peltz’s proxy fight with Disney.

RSVP here.

🎉 Take advantage of our 2023 Kickoff Sale! Use code PRO2023 to get $200 off your subscription. Subscribe today, offer ends soon.

📂 Download the latest Axios Pro industry report

📝 Learn more about Axios Pro Corporate Subscriptions

➡️ Start your 14-day free trial at axiospro.com