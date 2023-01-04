U.K. government to call off Channel 4 sale

The privatization of the U.K.'s state-owned broadcaster, Channel 4, appears to be off, according to a leaked government letter published by The News Agents Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: The broadcaster was valued at around £1 billion and had attracted interest from at least 25 buyers, including from U.S.-based companies Comcast (via Sky) and Paramount (via Channel 5) as well as Britain's ITV.

The intrigue: This represents a complete reversal of the plan under current culture secretary Michelle Donelan, who instead is planning to introduce a set of reforms as part of a sustainability package.

Former U.K. culture secretary Nadine Dorries suggested in April that privatization could help the TV network compete with the streaming giants that have prioritized international content production.

That initial decision to sell had also received near-total pushback from the British production industry.

Details: Among the biggest changes under Donelan's sustainability package would be allowing Channel 4 to produce its own content for the first time.

While the production sector had been strongly against selling Channel 4, this move could harm those companies who rely on international licensing deals. Those would go away if Channel 4 owned its own shows.

"The government will work closely with the independent production sector to consider what steps are necessary to ensure that Channel 4’s important role in driving investment into the sector — especially in the newest, smallest and most innovative producers — is safeguarded," the letter from Donelan to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

Additionally, Donelan wants to increase Channel 4's borrowing limit beyond the current £200 million ($240 million).

What they're saying: No surprise here, but Dorries is not in favor of the new plan: