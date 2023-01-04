Canadian telecom merger remains on hold

Data: Yahoo Finance; Note: USD to CAD exchange rate as of Jan. 3, 2023; Chart: Axios Visuals

A massive Canadian telecom merger continues to be in limbo, driving down Shaw Communications' stock to below the offer price Roger Communications made back in March 2021.

Why it matters: Heavier M&A scrutiny by antitrust regulators isn't just a U.S. matter.

Driving the news: A Canadian Federal Court put a stay order on the C$20 billion deal following a request from Canada's Competition Bureau, Reuters reported.

By the numbers: Rogers proposed purchasing Shaw at C$40.50 per share in cash on March 15, 2021. The stock closed yesterday at C$38.63.

What they're saying: "At current levels, we will look for investment opportunities elsewhere within the Canadian telecom sector," RBC analyst Drew McReynolds said in a note yesterday and downgraded the stock, according to Reuters.

What's next: The Competition Bureau will present to the Federal Court of Appeal on Jan. 24, according to The Canadian Press.