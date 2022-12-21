The year's top media deals: what next, and what happened
As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking at all the deals that haven't yet wrapped and the ones that did. Here's our list of what's still to come, along with the waning year's most significant activity in the sector. Let us know what we missed.
What we're watching
- Microsoft-Activision's FTC fight: The tech giant had expected to complete its $69 billion purchase of the gaming company by June 30, 2022. But it now has to battle regulators in the EU, U.K. and U.S.
- Tegna's deal: The $5.4 billion sale to Standard General, backed by Apollo Global Management, is awaiting regulatory approval.
- Vice Media's sale: The digital media startup has been in talks with Greek broadcaster Antenna Group as it struggles to get its finances in order. The Wall Street Journal reported a $100 million miss on its 2022 revenue goal, an all too familiar story for Vice.
- Reddit's IPO: The social media company filed its IPO prospectus with the SEC in December 2021 with hope for a $15 billion valuation. But a year later, it has yet to announce a date.
- Disney: Now that Bob Iger is back in charge, does one of Hollywood's biggest dealmakers have another ace up his sleeve to bring Magic back to the Kingdom?
What happened
- Discovery and WarnerMedia officially merged: AT&T's deal that created Warner Bros. Discovery has resulted in a complete overhaul of WarnerMedia under David Zaslav.
- Among the highlights: The ousting of top executives, the quick death of CNN+, layoffs across the board and other cost-cutting efforts that included scrapping expensive projects, even some that were nearly done. The company estimates billions in tax write-offs.
- Nielsen's PE takeover: Evergreen Coast Capital, an affiliate of Elliott Management, and Brookfield bought the media measurement firm for $16 billion.
- CFO Linda Zukauckas and other top executives have exited as the company reorganizes to better compete in the streaming era.
- Elon Musk's Twitter: We went deep on the messiness of #Elon when the deal first arose. The saga has only gotten more dramatic with the leadership exodus, mass layoffs and advertiser backlash.
- Musk is still CEO... for now.
- Axios' sale to Cox Enterprises: Even we got acquired!