The year's top media deals: what next, and what happened

As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking at all the deals that haven't yet wrapped and the ones that did. Here's our list of what's still to come, along with the waning year's most significant activity in the sector. Let us know what we missed.

What we're watching

Microsoft-Activision's FTC fight: The tech giant had expected to complete its $69 billion purchase of the gaming company by June 30, 2022. But it now has to battle regulators in the EU, U.K. and U.S.

Tegna's deal: The $5.4 billion sale to Standard General, backed by Apollo Global Management, is awaiting regulatory approval.

Vice Media's sale: The digital media startup has been in talks with Greek broadcaster Antenna Group as it struggles to get its finances in order. The Wall Street Journal reported a $100 million miss on its 2022 revenue goal, an all too familiar story for Vice.

Reddit's IPO: The social media company filed its IPO prospectus with the SEC in December 2021 with hope for a $15 billion valuation. But a year later, it has yet to announce a date.

Disney: Now that Bob Iger is back in charge, does one of Hollywood's biggest dealmakers have another ace up his sleeve to bring Magic back to the Kingdom?

What happened