Scripps' Kate O'Brian says new media should report in the middle

Scripps' Kate O'Brian is helping oversee the rebrand of the 14-year-old network Newsy to Scripps News, coming on Jan. 1, to further cement the power of the national news organization within the larger company.

Why she matters: O'Brian joined Scripps in April 2021. She serves as executive vice president of the Scripps News division. Prior, she spent 30 years at ABC News and was later president of Al Jazeera America.

O'Brian discussed the year's media trends with Axios. The interview has been lightly edited for length.

What are three trends that you've found most fascinating this year?

1. Extreme fatigue: More attention has been given in the last year to stopping the pendulum in the middle. Yes, there are lots of news organizations and other organizations that trend right or trend left, but I think the American electorate, the citizens of the U.S. are tired of the extremes.

I've seen more green shoots of news media and other media really looking at the middle, and I think that's a great thing for democracy. That's certainly where Scripps News lives, very vocally and energetically in that middle ground.

2. Expansion of true crime: I have noticed this in the last year partly because I oversee Court TV. I think the resurgence started with podcasts. It started with Serial. Now you're seeing the results of some of those podcasts and the increase not just in video true crime, but everything that follows that.

There's a crime convention, CrimeCon in Las Vegas, every year, and it is hugely popular. Regular fans go there to meet Nancy Grace.

3. Erosion of local news: It's not a good trend. It's a sad trend — whether local newspapers are shutting down, local websites are not succeeding, venture capitalists are coming in and buying local media.

News media is a bedrock of democracy and local media is where the rubber hits the road. That those numbers continue to shrink is very unfortunately a trend and just a bad trend.

What are you watching in 2023?

As technology advances, the devices used for television have shrunk so that basically you can create an incredible piece on your iPhone. But where does it end? Are we going to find more things that will enable us to do our jobs better and become more immersed in how we cover a story?