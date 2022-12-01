Media executives sound off on investments at DealBook

While disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried took the top billing of this year's DealBook Summit, the rest of the day was filled with media powerbrokers.

Why it matters: The executives (and one actor) shared how they're launching new businesses, adapting their companies to the current market conditions or making up for their own mistakes.

Ben Affleck touts 25-year friendship with RedBird's Gerry Cardinale

"I want to make the second act of my life to create a really meaningful, robust company that develops a new model that tells stories in a different way, prizes artists in a different way, including behind the camera. I just found the best partner in the world for that."

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wants more sports on Prime Video

"I do think over time we have opportunities to make our Prime Video business a standalone business that has very attractive economics. We have a lot of video on demand, and we have a channels program."

"I think you'll continue to see us investing in sports. I mean, sports is such a unique asset. If you look every year at the most watched programs, sports often occupies 75% of the spots and they drive live engagement and they drive Prime subscriptions."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Apple's policies are not "sustainable"

"I do think Apple has sort of singled themselves out as the only company that is trying to control, unilaterally, what apps get on the device and I don't think that's a sustainable or a good place to be."

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings wishes he introduced ads sooner

"I didn't believe in the ad-supported tactic for us, and I was wrong about that. Hulu really proved that you could do that at scale and offer consumer lower prices and that that was a better model. So we did switch on that, and credit to Hulu and Jason Kilar for figuring that out, and I wish we had flipped a few years earlier on it."

TikTok CEO Shou Chew is not so hot on metaverse investments