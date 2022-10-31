Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery get ready to face Wall Street

Following a brutal week for tech companies on Wall Street, it's now media's turn under the earnings spotlight as recession fears grow.

Why it matters: Some of the largest tech giants, including Meta and Alphabet, have lost billions in market value without much hope on the horizon.

Meta alone is seeing its stock trade at a six-year low and a challenged ad business threatens Mark Zuckerberg's ambitious — and expensive — metaverse bet.

Driving the news: The next two weeks will serve as a state of the media industry as 2022 winds down.

This week alone will see Fox, Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Discovery, while Disney and AMC Entertainment will report next week.

Fox and Lionsgate have both been active in the M&A space. Lionsgate for months was looking to offload Starz before pivoting to a sale of its studio business.

Fox, meanwhile, is looking at recombining with News Corp.

The big picture: While most tech companies came through the week with a black eye or two, the early results for media companies this earnings season have been less disastrous.