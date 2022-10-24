Social media's earnings will be dreadful this week.

Why it matters: Ad buyers have reduced media spend for the second half of this year. That's not good for social media companies reporting this week — like Meta and Pinterest — that heavily rely on digital ad revenue.

Tech companies Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple also report this week but benefit from diversified revenue, not reliant on the ad market.

Driving the news: Last week, Snap reported its slowest-ever quarter for revenue growth since going public. It declined to provide formal guidance for the fourth quarter but shared that its revenue growth will likely be flat.

"We are finding that our advertising partners across many industries are decreasing their marketing budgets, especially in the face of operating environment headwinds, inflation-driven cost pressures, and rising costs of capital," Snap said in its investor letter.

What they're saying: "Snap has served as something of a canary in the coal mine for tech companies this year, after warning in May that the macroeconomic environment was worsening," Alex Weprin wrote in The Hollywood Reporter.

Yes, but: Snap is still out wooing marketers. Last week, it held a cocktail party for Advertising Week attendees.

At AdWeek, Vox Media Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Pauley told Axios it's a "mixed signal, strange market." For ad budgets, luxury and fashion "seemed OK," but CPG brands were cutting back.

The ad business continues to attract new entrants. Uber said last week it plans to put ads in its ride-hailing app.

What's next: Microsoft and Alphabet report on Tuesday. Meta reports on Wednesday. Amazon, Apple and Pinterest report on Thursday.