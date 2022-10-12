Major League Baseball signs Charlotte's Web as first CBD sponsor

Major League Baseball has signed a sponsorship deal with cannabis brand Charlotte's Web, becoming the first major U.S. league to sign a CBD sponsor.

Why it matters: As with gambling, the increasing legalization of marijuana use opens another once-taboo category for sports. Expect other leagues to quickly follow suit.

Details: Charlotte's Web's deal makes it the "Official CBD of MLB" and covers this year's playoffs and the next three years.

The company will launch MLB-branded line of CBD products and will have signage during the playoffs and World Series games.

Sports Business Journal, which first reported the deal, describes the agreement as "non-traditional" that includes a rights fee and revenue sharing. MLB also gets shares in Charlotte's Web Holdings, which trades on the Toronto Exchange.

This is Charlotte's Web second major sponsorship deal. In June, it signed as the official CBD sponsor for NWSL club Angel City FC.

"We are excited about the possibilities this partnership offers as CBD becomes a more widely adopted part of the health and wellness regimen of our players and fans," MLB Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden said in a statement.

Catch up quick: MLB announced in June it would allow teams to start selling CBD sponsorships.