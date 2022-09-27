Investors sour on AMC's proposed APE sale

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios

AMC's stock price took a nosedive Monday after the company disclosed it reached a deal with Citigroup to sell 425,000 million new shares of its AMC Preferred Equity (APE).

Why it matters: AMC continues to lean into its "memestock," status but CEO Adam Aron's latest gambit is causing angst among investors.

The company has more than $5 billion in debt.

Driving the news: AMC disclosed in an SEC filing that it will partner with Citigroup to sell the shares, though the company did not give a timeline of the sale.

Shares of APE closed down nearly 6% at $3.37 yesterday. It has since rallied this morning and was trading above $3.59 per share as of 10:30am EDT.

At its current value, AMC could net more than $1.4 billion for the sale. Even so, APE shares are worth about half of last month's debut.

AMC's common stock also took a beating Monday, falling 14% to $6.83. It's now trading at $7.39 a share.

The big picture: When APEs first debuted, Aron told investors the true value of their AMC stock was a combination of the two securities.