Banijay Group chairman among bidders for French TV giant M6

Multiple suitors have emerged for Bertelsmann's 48% stake in French TV giant M6, led by Banijay Group chairman Stéphane Courbit's offer of more than €1.22 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: M6's scuttled deal with TF1 — which was canceled over regulatory pressure — has now made it among the hottest media commodities on the international TV market.

State of play: M6's status as the most profitable private national French TV channel and the third most-watched network in France has led to several media billionaires in Europe considering bids.

Courbit's bid was for €20 a share, which would represent a 39% premium over where the stock closed on Friday.

His bid is backed by shipping tycoon Rodolphe Saadé and businessman Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière.

Banijay is one of the largest producers in the world, known for hits like "Black Mirror" and "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Of note: Along with Courbit, bids for the company have come from Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský and a broadcaster backed by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, per Bloomberg.