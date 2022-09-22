French TV network M6 is up for sale

German media conglomerate Bertelsmann has put its stake in French private broadcaster M6 up for sale after the deal to combine it and M6 was canceled over regulatory pressure, per the Financial Times.

Why it matters: M6's status as the most profitable private national French TV channel and the third most-watched network in France has led to several media billionaires in Europe considering bids.

Details: Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe told the FT that he had been "inundated with expressions of interest" after the deal fell through last week.