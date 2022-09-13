Funko is looking to further extend its pop culture collectibles from shelves to screens, vice president of brand and marketing Dave Beré tells Axios.

Why it matters: The move into content, financially empowered by The Chernin Group's $263 million investment earlier this year, helps the retail brand diversify its business while also marketing its collectibles.

"That's a huge opportunity for us," Beré says. "We're always looking for new ways to get into the entertainment space."

Driving the news: Funko held a press event this morning, where Beré and other executives spoke about the strategy. That included teasing new retail products, along with other investments.

Funko is planning a documentary following a Funko truck on a cross-country tour to San Diego Comic-Con next year.

Its other media forays include teaming up with Jon Burton, the video game designer behind Lego games and other titles, on a new console game.

Details: Speaking from the event, Beré says Funko is working with a major studio on the upcoming video game but declined to name it.

"The model that [Lego has] done and the success that they've had with all their great releases under Warner Brothers' portfolio, there's a lot we can emulate there that I think will be really successful for us," Beré says.

"Just imagine the world of Funko and with holding 1,100 licenses, all that we can do there and the fun that we can have," he adds.

As for the documentary, Funko already has experience making one. It released "Making Fun: The Story of Funko" in 2018.

"We know the convention experience works," Beré says. "Traveling across country, the different stories we'll get, the different fans we'll meet along the way, we think is well suited for a documentary."

The big picture: Content based on toys is nothing new. There's a long list of Barbie movies (and a new live-action one coming). Lena Dunham is working on a live-action film adaptation of the Polly Pocket toy line.