CBS and NBC are closing in on Big Ten rights deals

CBS and NBC appear poised to join Fox in landing media rights to the soon-to-be-expanded Big Ten conference, Sports Business Journal reports.

Why it matters: This would effectively give CBS a replacement for the SEC, while NBC gets a bigger foothold in college football outside of Notre Dame.

Unless ESPN makes a last-ditch effort, this would end one of the longest-running rights partnerships in media, dating back to 1982.

ESPN is taking over SEC football rights starting in 2024 as part of an expanded deal with the conference.

Fox, given its 61% stake in the Big Ten Network, was never in danger of losing its rights and was even involved in the talks with other networks.

Details: In addition to being the first conference to eclipse $1 billion annually, The Big Ten would also be the first to land three major national rights partners.

The Big Ten would have three national game windows on Saturdays: early afternoon on Fox, late afternoon on CBS and primetime on NBC.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports that CBS will pay $350 million a year for its Big Ten package, slightly more than the $330 million that ESPN is paying for SEC football alone.

Depending on how high the Big Ten can go, college sports' two super-conferences would command as much as $2 billion in rights fees each year.

What's next: Over the next couple of years, the Pac-12 and the Big 12 will get to fight over what's left of the media rights pie.