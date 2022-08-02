After Broncos' record sale, two other NFL teams could come to market
This chart on NFL team valuations from Axios' Sports Jeff Tracy, with data from Sportico, got us thinking about some potential NFL deals in the making.
Why it matters: The pending Broncos sale will be a U.S. sports franchise record at $4.65 billion. But that could be broken by another NFL team that comes to market.
Between the hashmarks: The Bengals find themselves last in the league, despite making it to their first Super Bowl in 33 years.
- According to Forbes' annual list, the last five Super Bowl losers saw their value increase between 3% and 19%.
What's next: It will likely be another handful of years before the next NFL team puts out the "for sale" sign.
Yes, but: There are two potential candidates — Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders — that are worthy of dealmakers' attention.
- The Seahawks' future has been up in the air since owner Paul Allen's death in 2018. Allen's sister Jody has been managing the Paul G. Allen Trust since his death and has signaled that she has no intention of selling.
- That Trust includes the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers. Portland-based sports journalist John Canzano reported Allen stipulated his trust be liquidated upon his death.
- Commanders owner Dan Snyder faces congressional scrutiny over the team's history of workplace misconduct. At some point, it's fair to wonder if the league's other owners will force Snyder to sell.