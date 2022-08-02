Data: Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals

This chart on NFL team valuations from Axios' Sports Jeff Tracy, with data from Sportico, got us thinking about some potential NFL deals in the making.

Why it matters: The pending Broncos sale will be a U.S. sports franchise record at $4.65 billion. But that could be broken by another NFL team that comes to market.

Between the hashmarks: The Bengals find themselves last in the league, despite making it to their first Super Bowl in 33 years.

According to Forbes' annual list, the last five Super Bowl losers saw their value increase between 3% and 19%.

What's next: It will likely be another handful of years before the next NFL team puts out the "for sale" sign.

Yes, but: There are two potential candidates — Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders — that are worthy of dealmakers' attention.