Data: IAB "2H 2022 Flash Bulletin." Chart: Axios Visuals

For ad buyers reducing their projected U.S. media spend for H2, the most common factor was a "slowing economy," according to an IAB study released Thursday.

Why it matters: Per recent earnings reports, many businesses reliant on advertising have missed their revenue expectations, lowered guidance and instituted cuts that could mean fewer acquisitions or investments.

Details: IAB reported that 74 of the 250 ad buyers they surveyed earlier this month said they were reducing their projected total U.S. media spend for July to December this year.

Along with the slowing economy, the other top factors were supply chain bottleneck and consumer inflation.

The other category at 22% includes COVID, budget shifts and restructuring and other business challenges, per IAB.

Yes, but: Despite these reductions, which several global ad agencies have similarly predicted, IAB said buyers on average projected H2 2022 ad spend to be up more than 7% compared to their original plans.