Nike co-founder Phil Knight is leading a $2 billion bid for the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, despite the team saying it's not for sale.

Why it matters: Pro sports franchises are changing hands at a rapid pace, and it doesn't figure to slow down anytime soon. And as we wrote before, between Chelsea F.C. and the Denver Broncos, the teams are fetching record prices.

Details: Both ESPN and the New York Times reported yesterday that Knight, along with Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky, made a written offer and "plan to remain aggressive in acquiring the team," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

That was followed by a short statement by the team: "An offer was made by Phil Knight. The team remains not for sale."

Knight is a Portland native and a state legend. Nike is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, and Knight remains a huge benefactor to his alma mater, the University of Oregon — the place where the shoe business began.

The Trail Blazers play in one of the smallest markets in the NBA, and Knight's ownership could be a welcome signal to the Rip City faithful, who fear the team could end up north in Seattle.

Between the lines: The fate of the Trail Blazers, as well as the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, have been up in the air since the death of owner Paul Allen in 2018.