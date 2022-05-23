Cloud gaming boosts gamers' data consumption

Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence's Kagan; Chart: Axios Visuals

The popularity of cloud gaming will cause a big increase in gamers' monthly data consumption.

Why it matters: That demand means gamers will require greater bandwidth from their internet providers.

Details: Streaming games via the cloud in HD requires six times more data than playing on local hardware, according to a recent analysis by Kagan, the media research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence.