Everything that happened at the Upfronts
As Upfronts come to a close in New York, it's time for a brain dump and a nap. But before we all take some well-earned rest, let's review.
Why it matters: Upfronts are no longer just about TV channels. The presentations focused on the larger ecosystems, including the growth of ad-supported streaming services.
What happened: Sizzle reels. A-list celebs. Booze. We're going to summarize via quick quotes ...
- NBCUniversal: "You can trust us because Comcast NBCUniversal isn't some new Philly startup or adolescent ad-tech company or the latest messy merger." — NBCUniversal's chairman of global advertising and partnerships Linda Yaccarino
- Fox: "Fox is 100% ad-supported, 100% committed to you and always has been, 100% of the time." — Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier
- TelevisaUnivision: "Our linear business is on fire. ... We didn't need to turn to streaming to save a struggling TV business. We saw an opportunity." — TelevisaUnivision's president of sales and marketing Donna Speciale
- Disney: "When it comes to storytelling, innovation and authority to deep emotional connections to audiences across all demographics, The Walt Disney Company is unrivaled." — Disney CEO Bob Chapek
- YouTube: "The audiences you most care about are coming to YouTube to watch content. YouTube is the mainstream." — YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki
- Warner Bros. Discovery: "It's a big day for me. It's a big day for us. It's a real moment, us coming together as one company." — WBD CEO David Zaslav
- Paramount: "Give me COVID once, shame on you. Give me COVID twice, stop giving me COVID. I'm super immune now, I could lick each and everyone of you. If that's what it takes to get ad time on 'Blue Bloods.'" — Stephen Colbert
- The CW: "We've become more than just a network, more than just a media company. We are a brand that has had a major impact in a very short time." — The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz
Flashback: It was quite the week, especially with Upfronts being back in-person. As Yaccarino told Tim earlier this month, "There is no surrogate for that human relationship and experience."