Pink Floyd eyes catalog sale

Pink Floyd may be the latest older music artist to score a big deal for the rights to its hit songs, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The market for older song catalogs doesn't appear to be drying up anytime soon.

Details: Pink Floyd has reached out to potential buyers for its recorded music catalog, including its album "Dark Side of the Moon," one of the most popular releases in music history.

A potential deal could be worth in the "hundreds of millions," according to Bloomberg.

By the numbers: At least $5 billion was spent on catalog and music rights acquisitions in 2021, according to estimates by music trade publication Music Business Worldwide.

Since 2020, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Sting and Bruce Springsteen have scored massive nine-figure deals.

So far in 2022, we've seen Warner Chappell Music acquire the global publishing rights to Bowie's catalog for $250 million.

Between the lines: This is eerily reminiscent of when streaming video services were paying gigantic sums for reruns of classic sitcoms like "Friends" and "Seinfeld."

In much the same way, this is all being driven by streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music.

Yes, but: Investors may be overpaying. Older acts get fewer online streams compared to younger artists.