Disney and AMC Theatres highlight a busy earnings week
The (mostly) final week of media earnings kicks off with IAC and AMC Theatres on Monday and ends with Disney on Wednesday.
Why it matters: Disney's streaming subscriber gains will be closely watched amid a broader Wall Street cooling on that industry's long-term outlook. For AMC, it's at least a chance for CEO Adam Aron to explain why a theater owner bought a gold mine.
- Even though it won't factor into the earnings results, AMC will be feeling pretty good about the summer movie season with the $185 million opening for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" over the weekend.
By the numbers: Both have seen their stock prices get hammered since the year began.
- Disney has lost $46 off its share price and is trading at $110.29, while AMC has seen its own stock price get nearly cut in half down to $13.76 a share.
Be smart: During its last quarterly results, Disney+ had stronger than expected growth, which led to a pretty nice stock bump.
- The past month was not as kind, as Disney has been largely engaged in a political battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Other earnings we're paying attention to this week:
- Monday: Tegna reported before the bell. IAC (Dotdash Meredith) reports after the bell.
- Tuesday: Nexstar reports before the bell. The Trade Desk reports after the bell. Sony Corp reports overnight from Japan.