Disney and AMC Theatres highlight a busy earnings week

The (mostly) final week of media earnings kicks off with IAC and AMC Theatres on Monday and ends with Disney on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Disney's streaming subscriber gains will be closely watched amid a broader Wall Street cooling on that industry's long-term outlook. For AMC, it's at least a chance for CEO Adam Aron to explain why a theater owner bought a gold mine.

Even though it won't factor into the earnings results, AMC will be feeling pretty good about the summer movie season with the $185 million opening for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" over the weekend.

By the numbers: Both have seen their stock prices get hammered since the year began.

Disney has lost $46 off its share price and is trading at $110.29, while AMC has seen its own stock price get nearly cut in half down to $13.76 a share.

Be smart: During its last quarterly results, Disney+ had stronger than expected growth, which led to a pretty nice stock bump.

The past month was not as kind, as Disney has been largely engaged in a political battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

