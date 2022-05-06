Overheard at the NewFronts

Off the heels of Netflix's terrible earnings and admission that it's considering an ad-supported product, it's no surprise some media executives took this week's NewFronts as an opportunity to take slight jabs at the competitor:

NBCU's President, Advertising Sales and Partnerships Laura Molen:

"There are some streamers out there that have only just decided to add advertising and are struggling to figure it out. And there are digital video sites that think they’ve found some pretty good content when most of their best stuff is ours."

Tubi's Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson:

"At a time when many companies are scaling back, Tubi is planning to double down by doubling down our number of originals."

Condé Nast's Global Chief Revenue Officer Pamela Drucker Mann: