It's another busy earnings week with Paramount, the New York Times and AMC Networks all set to report their latest quarterly results.

Why it matters: Paramount and the New York Times will be of particular interest, given the streaming industry's pullback and NYT's recent acquisitions.

Why Tim is paying close attention to Paramount: This will be Paramount's first earnings since they doubled down on streaming during a splashy investor day presentation in February.

Despite the growth of Paramount+, the company's stock plummeted the following day as streaming's long-term viability has come under scrutiny.

💭 Tim's thought bubble: It will be interesting to see if Paramount starts to signal a pivot back toward its legacy businesses in the wake of Netflix's recent issues.

Why Kerry is paying close attention to NYT: It's coming off two high-profile acquisitions, buying The Athletic and the viral online game Wordle.

NYT surpassed its goal of 10 million paid subscriptions well ahead of the 2025 target, following The Athletic acquisition.

💭 Kerry's thought bubble: Will investors question NYT's ability to grow its subscriber base further, or will the focus be on increasing revenue per user through bundling and new products?

Other earnings we're paying attention to this week: