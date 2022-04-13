Netflix share of SVOD revenue in the U.S. will continue to decline

Data: Insider Intelligence; Note: 2022 and 2023 values forecasted; Table: Sara Wise/Axios

While Netflix will keep growing its U.S. revenue, its share of the market will keep dwindling as competition from other services heats up, Insider Intelligence forecasts.

Why it matters: It's one of the many reasons Netflix is tying its future to overseas expansion.

By the numbers: Netflix is still the market leader, accounting for 35% of all global streaming users (note: Insider Intelligence estimates roughly 2.5 users per subscription).

The U.S. accounts for 27% of Netflix's viewership, and that number is expected to shrink further.

Western Europe and Asia-Pacific are two other regions where Netflix has become particularly strong.

What's next: Netflix reports its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The streaming giant is expecting a net addition of 2.5 million subscribers.

What they're saying: "Netflix's global subscriber growth will likely be reduced in Q1 after adding 8 million subscribers last quarter and enacting service suspensions in Russia. Because Russian subscribers do not count for a substantial portion of Netflix accounts, long-term impact will be limited," Insider Intelligence principal analyst Ross Benes said.