Faith-based content companies pivot away from religion

Religious media companies are beginning to pivot away from the faith-based content that has been their bedrock.

Why it matters: The shift lets broadcasters expand their brand offerings to attract more casual faith-based viewers. It's also led to a surprising new entrant in the deal-making space.

Driving the news: Cox Media Group announced Wednesday an agreement to sell a dozen TV stations to Imagicomm Communications, a broadcast affiliate of INSP.

This marks Imagicomm's first expansion into broadcast TV station ownership. Until now, Imagicomm had primarily focused on the distribution of Western-themed series and films including "County Line: All In" and "The Cowboy Way."

The 12 markets are in smaller cities like Idaho Falls, Idaho; Memphis, Tennessee; Spokane, Washington; and Syracuse, New York.

The big picture: Over the last few years, INSP has shifted away from faith-based programming to featuring Westerns and other family-friendly content. They're not the only ones.

The result has been good for INSP so far: Its ratings have increased over the last seven years, and it even outrates top cable channels like TBS and USA.

Earlier this month, Axios reported that Christian-themed broadcaster Trinity Broadcast Network (TBN) added news with "Centerpoint," a nightly news program from Fox News alums.

Former President Trump will appear on Thursday's show, a source tells Axios' Sara Fischer.

What they're saying: "This acquisition is part of our broad corporate strategy to expand our media ownership across multiple entertainment platforms,” David Cerullo, chairman & CEO of INSP, said in a statement announcing the deal.

Catch up quick: INSP was originally founded in the 1970s by Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, when it was known as PTL (Praise the Lord) Television Network.

It has since completely distanced itself from the Bakkers and, more recently, faith-based programming (though it still airs weekend church services).

The bottom line: America is much more secular these days compared to years past, and it seems like religious broadcasters are getting the memo.

Disclosure: Cox Enterprises is an investor in Axios.