Reproduced from Apptopia; Chart: Axios Visuals

The forthcoming rollup of Discovery+ and HBO Max could make it the No. 2 streaming service in terms of market share, according to mobile data of monthly active users from Apptopia.

Why it matters: It backs up the belief that smaller streaming services will probably need to consolidate in order to compete.

Separately, HBO Max's market share is 10.4%, while Discovery+ is 2.1%.

Yes, but: From a pure subscriber count, HBO Max/Discovery+ would come close to 100 million, putting it around 30 million shy of Disney+.