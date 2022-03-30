A combined HBO Max/Discovery+ could be bigger than Disney+
The forthcoming rollup of Discovery+ and HBO Max could make it the No. 2 streaming service in terms of market share, according to mobile data of monthly active users from Apptopia.
Why it matters: It backs up the belief that smaller streaming services will probably need to consolidate in order to compete.
- Separately, HBO Max's market share is 10.4%, while Discovery+ is 2.1%.
Yes, but: From a pure subscriber count, HBO Max/Discovery+ would come close to 100 million, putting it around 30 million shy of Disney+.
- As of the end of 2021, HBO Max has 73 million global subscribers (including those who still pay only for HBO). Discovery has around 22 million.
- Disney+ has nearly 130 million subscribers.